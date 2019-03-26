Mar 20, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 26, 2019
1. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore celebrated her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a beige Emilia Wickstead dress, and burgundy Christian Louboutin pumps ($695; net-a-porter.com).
-
March 26, 2019
2. Keri Russell
Keri Russel hit the New York City streets in a bow and flower-decorated Gucci dress ($3,980; saks.com), navy coat, and black pointed-toe pumps.
-
March 26, 2019
3. Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes took a stroll in a striped shirtdress ($63; nyandcompany.com), white sandals, and cat-eye sunglasses.
-
March 26, 2019
4. Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods stepped out for dinner while wearing a House of CB slip dress ($179; houseofcb.com), leather jacket from Sami Miro Vintage, gold Tom Ford sandals ($990; tomford.com), and a Louis Vuitton bag ($4,200; louisvuitton.com).
-
March 26, 2019
5. Ruth Wilson
Ruth Wilson visited Sirius XM in a peplum top, speckled leather skirt, and python boots by Schutz ($290; nordstrom.com).
March 26, 20191 of 5
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore celebrated her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a beige Emilia Wickstead dress, and burgundy Christian Louboutin pumps ($695; net-a-porter.com).
Must Reads
Mar 19, 2019 @ 9:00 AM
Lupita Nyong'o Just Gave Us a Stylish Lesson in Color Mixing
Mar 18, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Iconic Heels That Will Never Go Out of Style
Mar 15, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Taylor Swift's Sequin Romper Is a Mermaid Dream
Mar 14, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Christie Brinkley Just Shut Down the Red Carpet in Sneakers
Mar 13, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Kate Middleton Switched Up Her Style With a Trendy Pair of Pants
Mar 12, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Angelina Jolie Literally Looks Like a Greek Goddess in Her Latest Red-Carpet Gown
Mar 11, 2019 @ 11:00 AM