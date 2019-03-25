Mar 20, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 25, 2019
1. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon dressed up for her birthday in a floral Draper James dress ($175; draperjames.com), black sunglasses, and a leather reversible tote ($198; draperjames.com).
-
March 25, 2019
2. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore proved less can often be more in a black one-shoulder top and tailored pants by Stella McCartney, Eriness jewelry, and Versace heels ($995; farfetch.com).
-
March 25, 2019
3. Angela Bassett
At the opening for Art In The Age of Black Power, Angela Basset stepped out in a belted gold jumpsuit and unique earrings.
-
March 25, 2019
4. Chrissy Metz
Chrissy Metz promoted This Is Us at PaleyFest in a flowy dress with a sweetheart neckline and multi-color print skirt.
-
March 25, 2019
5. Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe had fun at the Kids Choice Awards in a Petar Petrov blazer worn with leather boots, yellow earrings, Vhernier rings, and a wide-brim hat by YVY.
