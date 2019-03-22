Mar 18, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
March 22, 2019
1. Jennifer Lopez
For an outing in NYC, Jennifer Lopez elevated a trendy beige outfit by pairing it with studded Valentino pumps ($995; saks.com) and gold monogrammed hoops.
March 22, 2019
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o kept the neon colors coming with a hot pink Schiaparelli dress ($5,500; bergdorfgoodman.com) and orange sandals while promoting her new film Us.
March 22, 2019
3. Brit Marling
For a screening of The OA, Brit Marlo perfected the slouch in a long-line blazer and floor-grazing skirt by The Row.
March 22, 2019
4. Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones layered a blazer over a maxi dress and added a tough-girl edge with combat boots.
March 22, 2019
5. Amy Poehler
During the Parks and Rec panel at PaleyFest, Amy Poehler put a casual twist on an orange suit by pairing it with white sneakers.
