Mar 15, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 21, 2019
1. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson made an effortlessly polished statement in an Alberta Ferretti jumpsuit while promoting The Best of Enemies.
-
March 21, 2019
2. Jaime King
Jaime King wore a tweed Ted Baker dress ($325; bloomingdales.com) with over-the-knee boots and a heart-shaped Ted Baker bag ($175; nordstrom.com).
-
March 21, 2019
3. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung posed in a blue suit, Chinese Laundry Linx sandals ($140; chineselaundry.com), and a Danse Lente bag ($495; luisaviaroma.com).
-
March 21, 2019
4. Amanda Seyfried
For the opening of White Noise at the Public Theater, Amanda Seyfried wore a Jason Wu dress from the fall 2019 collection.
-
March 21, 2019
5. Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson stepped out in a Carolina Herrera ribbed turtleneck ($1,290; modaoperandi.com), satin-trimmed pants ($1,690; modaoperandi.com), and a checkered coat ($3,490; modaoperandi.com) to promote Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.
