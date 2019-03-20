Mar 14, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 20, 2019
1. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra stepped out in NYC wearing a sheer Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini polka-dot dress, which was paired with La Perla lingerie, Christian Louboutin pumps ($1,195; nordstrom.com), Chopard jewelry, and a Medea bag ($703; luisaviaroma.com).
-
March 20, 2019
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o wore a Prabal Gurung multi-floral camo skirt and blouse with a Brahmin bag ($275; zappos.com), and Nine West sandals ($50; ninewest.com).
-
March 20, 2019
3. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle stepped out to pay tribute to victims in a terrorist attack at New Zealand House in a Gucci coat, Aquazzura pumps ($1,170; farfetch.com), and a Gucci clutch.
-
March 20, 2019
4. Chanel Iman
During an event for Children's Hospital LA Make March Better, Chanel Iman wore a beige Jonathan Simkhai vest ($895; modaoperandi.com) and cargo pants ($595; modaoperandi.com) with gold accessories.
-
March 20, 2019
5. Kate Moss
Kate Moss made her way through the airport in a longline coat, polka-dot blouse, cowboy boots, and a red bag.
