Look of the Day
March 19, 2019
1. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o lit up the New York City streets in a red coat, pink and purple Prabal Gurung dress, white Hayward field bag ($3,295; bergdorfgoodman.com), two-tone sandals, Alison Lou earrings ($165; modaoperandi.com), and purple round sunglasses.
March 19, 2019
2. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton continued to show off her amazing coat dress collection. This time she did so in a gray Catherine Walker design, Mulberry clutch ($725; net-a-porter.com), Kiki McDonough drop earrings ($2,095; neimanmarcus.com), and black pumps.
March 19, 2019
3. Mandy Moore
Many Moore looked ready for spring in a daisy print dress, Malone Soulier yellow flats, and tinted Garrett Leight sunglasses.
March 19, 2019
4. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne attended the premiere of The Dirt in a tweed mini dress by The 2nd Skin Co., sheer stockings, and Le Silla pumps.
March 19, 2019
5. Eva Green
For the Dumbo premiere, Eva Green wore a Tom Ford gown with sheer details and a velvet sash.
