Mar 13, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 18, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
To honor St. Patrick's Day, Kate Middleton stepped out in a custom Alexander McQueen coat. A matching fascinator, a classic pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps ($675; barneys.com), and Kiki McDonough earrings completed her outfit.
-
March 18, 2019
2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
At the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stole the show in a beautiful Oscar de la Renta top ($6,490; modaoperandi.com) with satin pleats and an asymmetric hem.
-
March 18, 2019
3. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga wore a Rodarte top ($4,370; modaoperandi.com) and skirt ($6,895; modaoperandi.com) with ruflfles to the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards.
-
March 18, 2019
4. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson selected a crystal-embellished Jenny Packham dress and Nicholas Kirkwood heels for the celebration of her new film The Best of Enemies.
-
March 18, 2019
5. Rachel Brosnahan
While promoting Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan made a bright statement in a tie-dye Prada dress and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
