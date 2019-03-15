Mar 11, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 15, 2019
1. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift chose a $250 sequin romper by Rosa Bloom, State Property Cosmic Orchestra Acappella Earrings and Sophia Webster butterfly wing sandals for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
-
March 15, 2019
2. Katy Perry
Katy Perry wore a '50s style Paskal gingham dress (shop similar here) with Mary Janes from her shoe collection at the iHeartRadio Awards.
-
March 15, 2019
3. Heidi KlumHeidi Klum shut down the red caret with a Christian Siriano dress, Le Silla shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a Tyler Ellis bag at the iHeart Radio Awards.
-
March 15, 2019
4. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes wore a Dorothee Schumacher shirt with a Zeynep Arcay skirt at the opening of Neiman Marcus at Hudson Yards.
-
March 15, 2019
5. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway paired a white elastic-waist dress with a classic blazer for the opening of Hudson Yards in NYC.
March 15, 20191 of 5
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift chose a $250 sequin romper by Rosa Bloom, State Property Cosmic Orchestra Acappella Earrings and Sophia Webster butterfly wing sandals for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Must Reads
Mar 8, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Meghan Markle Found the Classic Crossbody Bag You've Been Looking For
Mar 7, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Kim Kardashian's Naked Jumpsuit Is Absolutely Wild
Mar 6, 2019 @ 9:00 AM
Kate Middleton Just Stepped Out Carrying One of the Biggest Handbag Trends
Mar 5, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Julianne Moore Wore a Dress and a Suit at the Same Time
Mar 4, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Gigi Hadid Surprisingly Paired a Short Party Dress With These Comfortable Shoes
Mar 1, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Naomi Campbell Showed Up to a Party Dressed Like a Butterfly
Feb 28, 2019 @ 10:15 AM