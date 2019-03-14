Mar 8, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 14, 2019
1. Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley attended the Bella magazine party in a Marc Cain suit, Marzook minaudiere ($2,495; bergdorfgoodman.com), and Stella McCartney for Adidas sneakers ($325; net-a-porter.com).
-
March 14, 2019
2. Ciara
While celebrating her InStyle cover, Ciara stepped out looking absolutely beautiful in a Tom Ford dress ($17,500; neimanmarcus.com) with leopard and fringe details.
-
March 14, 2019
3. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski stepped out for an InStyle dinner in a open-shoulder dress, python boots, and a fold-over clutch.
-
March 14, 2019
4. Chrissy Metz
For a screening of Breakthrough, Chrissy Metz wore a pink and red lace dress and metallic heels.
-
March 14, 2019
5. Keira Knightley
During a special screening of The Aftermath, Keira Knightley got to wear a dreamy Valentino gown from the fall 2019 collection.
March 14, 20191 of 5
Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley attended the Bella magazine party in a Marc Cain suit, Marzook minaudiere ($2,495; bergdorfgoodman.com), and Stella McCartney for Adidas sneakers ($325; net-a-porter.com).
Must Reads
Mar 7, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Kim Kardashian's Naked Jumpsuit Is Absolutely Wild
Mar 6, 2019 @ 9:00 AM
Kate Middleton Just Stepped Out Carrying One of the Biggest Handbag Trends
Mar 5, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Julianne Moore Wore a Dress and a Suit at the Same Time
Mar 4, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Gigi Hadid Surprisingly Paired a Short Party Dress With These Comfortable Shoes
Mar 1, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Naomi Campbell Showed Up to a Party Dressed Like a Butterfly
Feb 28, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
The Secret to Kate Middleton's Flawless Winter Outfits
Feb 27, 2019 @ 9:45 AM