Mar 7, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Look of the Day
March 13, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton gave her usual A-line dresses a break and stepped out in a Gucci blouse ($1,300; neimanmarcus.com), trendy wide-leg pants, and her favorite Aspinal of London bag ($725; orchardmile.com).
March 13, 2019
2. Kendall Jenner
During the Times Square Edition celebration, Kendall Jenner showed off her long legs in a snake-print mini dress with an extremely low-plunging neckline.
March 13, 2019
3. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham showed off a crisp white blouse, tailored trousers, and pink pumps from her Falll 2019 collection.
March 13, 2019
4. Kiki Layne
At The Hollywood Reporter's stylist dinner, Kiki Layne looked beautiful in a two-tone Hellesy look and Jimmy Choo sandals ($750; matchesfashion.com).
March 13, 2019
5. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn wore an Aleberta Ferretti Limited Edition satin dress with voluminous sleeves to The Hollywood Reporter's stylist dinner.
