Mar 6, 2019
Look of the Day
-
March 12, 2019
1. Angelina Jolie
For the premiere of Dumbo, Angelina Jolie completely stunned in a chiffon Versace dress with elegant draping.
-
March 12, 2019
2. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton made a glam statement in a red Catherine Walker coat dress with a plethora of buttons. Emmy London heels, a matching bag, and a beautiful fascinator completed her outfit.
-
March 12, 2019
3. Meghan Markle
To celebrate Commonwealth Day, Meghan Markle stepped out in a beautiful Erdem coat and coordinating dress. Her go-to Aquazzura pumps ($750; neimanmarcus.com) and Givenchy clutch added the perfect finishing touches.
-
March 12, 2019
4. Gabrielle Union
On the America's Got Talent red carpet, Gabrielle Union lit up the scene in a multi-color strapless dress with gold heels and a shiny choker.
-
March 12, 2019
5. Sarah Jessica Parker
While filming Divorce, Sarah Jessica Parker mixed a plaid coat with a checkered dress and gray boots for a fun, polished outfit.
