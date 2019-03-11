Mar 5, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 11, 2019
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
During the Goop Health Summit, Gwyneth Paltrow posed for the cameras in a trendy mid-length skirt ($450; goop.com) a bubble-sleeve blouse ($375; goop.com), and white Christian Loubuoutin boots.
-
March 11, 2019
2. Charlize Theron
For the premiere of Long Shot in Texas, Charlize Theron paired a colorful Louis Vuitton dress with black boots and a Petite Malle bag.
-
March 11, 2019
3. Lupita Nyong'o
At the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival, Lupita Nyong'o rocked a mixed-print Alice + Olivia dress ($595; saks.com) with pointed-toe Malone Souliers pumps ($625; shopbop.com), Ara Vartanian earrings, and a yellow bag.
-
March 11, 2019
4. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi paired a coral Mulberry coat over a pair of baggy jeans and finished off her outfit with beige pumps and gold hoops.
-
March 11, 2019
5. Priyanka Chopra
For a wedding, Priyanka Chopra wowed in a Swarovski crystal-embellished saree by Tarun Tahiliani, Mehta & Sons earrings and bracelet, and Jaipur Gems ring.
