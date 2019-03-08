Mar 4, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 8, 2019
1. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle observed International Women's Day by participating in an empowering panel at King's College London. The expectant mother rocked a mini Reiss dress ($345; reiss.com), a black black blazer, Stella McCartney clutch ($845; nordstrom.com), and black pumps for the occasion.
-
March 8, 2019
2. Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha lit up the red carpet in a prismatic suit by Christian Siriano for the premiere of the latest season of Project Runway.
-
March 8, 2019
3. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham paired a lace camisole with a trench coat and split-front pants ($750; saks.com) from her spring 2019 collection.
-
March 8, 2019
4. Haley Lu Richardson
Haley Lu Richardson stepped out in a Jacquemus mini blazer dress ($830; modaoperandi.com) during the premiere of Five Feet Apart.
-
March 8, 2019
5. Ashley Madekwe
Ashley Madekwe gave us a casual, cool moment in a reversible J.W. Anderson x Uniqlo trench coat ($150; uniqlo.com), asymmetric T-shirt ($15; uniqlo.com), straight-leg jeans, red boots, and a Louis Vuitton bag.
March 8, 20191 of 5
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle observed International Women's Day by participating in an empowering panel at King's College London. The expectant mother rocked a mini Reiss dress ($345; reiss.com), a black black blazer, Stella McCartney clutch ($845; nordstrom.com), and black pumps for the occasion.
Must Reads
Mar 1, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Naomi Campbell Showed Up to a Party Dressed Like a Butterfly
Feb 28, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
The Secret to Kate Middleton's Flawless Winter Outfits
Feb 27, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Cara Delevingne Is Nearly Unrecognizable in This Unexpected Outfit
Feb 26, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Rihanna Wore the Wildest Mini Dress to Jay-Z's Secret Oscars Party
Feb 25, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Zoë Kravitz Wore a $24,000 See-Through Bra to the Oscars After Party
Feb 22, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Zendaya's Latest Outfit Proves Pants Can Be Just As Fancy as Any Ballgown
Feb 21, 2019 @ 10:00 AM