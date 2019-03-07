Mar 1, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 7, 2019
1. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian stepped out in her second vintage Alaïa outfit this week. This time, she chose a sheer leopard jumpsuit from the 1991 collection and paired it with a luxe coat.
-
March 7, 2019
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker layered a plaid coat over a silky blouse and finished off her outfit with a navy bag.
-
March 7, 2019
3. Brie Larson
Brie Larson proved there's no such thing as too much sparkle in a glittery Rodarte crop top ($3,450; modaoperandi.com) and pants ($3,450; modaoperandi.com). A custom Edie Parker clutch and Rodarte PVC heels rounded off the look.
-
March 7, 2019
4. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
At a Vital Proteins event, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned in a sleepwear-inspired suit and a L'Afshar IDA bag.
-
March 7, 2019
5. Morena Baccarin
During a special screening of Captain Marvel, Morena Baccarin wowed in an asymmetric Prabal Gurung dress ($1,695; bergdorfgoodman.com).
