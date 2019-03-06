Feb 28, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
March 6, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton didn't let a little rain stop her from putting together a winning out. For her latest outing she chose a green Sportmax coat, peacock Michael Michael Kors dress ($266; farfetch.com), and a matching Manu Atelier bag ($494; farfetch.com).
March 6, 2019
2. Meghan Markle
During a celebration at Buckingham Palace, Meghan Markle layered a beige Amanda Wakely coat ($1,190; orchardmile.com) over a brocade dress and finished off her look with Paul Andrew pumps ($745; barneys.com).
March 6, 2019
3. Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie wowed during Paris Fashion Week, wearing an embellished Miu Miu dress, jacket, and Mary Jane heels ($850; mytheresa.com).
March 6, 2019
4. Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier made a cool statement pairing a plaid Louis Vuitton mini skirt with a leather jacket and a saucer-shaped Toupie bag.
March 6, 2019
5. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning gave us an elegant moment in a dandelion print Miu Miu dress, silver pumps, and a white clutch.
