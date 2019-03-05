Feb 27, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Look of the Day
March 5, 2019
1. Julianne Moore
For an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Julianne Moore paired a black cutout dress with a Givenchy suit.
March 5, 2019
2. Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe wowed in an Egyptian-inspired Chanel dress from the 2019 Métiers d'Art collection.
March 5, 2019
3. Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan owned the red carpet at the Captain Marvel premiere in Ralph & Russo fringe pants and a pleated top. Repossi jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels completed her look.
March 5, 2019
4. Brie Larson
Brie Larson stunned in a custom Rodarte gown and APM Monaco jewelry at the Captain Marvel premiere.
March 5, 2019
5. Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson made a bold statement in a ruffled Giambattista Valli dress and strappy heels.
