Feb 26, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 4, 2019
1. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid added a tough edge to a dainty Prada dress ($2,130; modaoperandi.com) by pairing it with sheer Prada socks ($170; barneys.com) and lace-up brogues.
March 4, 2019
2. Gal Gadot
Before the Givenchy show, Gal Gadot posed in a sparkly jumpsuit and patent leather mules.
March 4, 2019
3. Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart paired her lace Valentino dress with a matching jacket, red combat boots, and a Valentino handbag.
March 4, 2019
4. Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe rocked new pieces from Zendaya's Tommy Hilfiger collaboration during the fashion show.
