Look of the Day
March 1, 2019
1. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell had a magical couture moment in an Iris Van Herpen gown at a Sofitel party.
March 1, 2019
2. Zendaya
Only Zendaya can make plaid shorts over pants look this cool, and she did so in an orange look from Sacai.
March 1, 2019
3. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton stepped out in a Jenny Packham dress, which coincidentally matched her sapphire engagement ring.
March 1, 2019
4. Michelle Obama
While promoting her book in Texas, Michelle Obama rocked a custom Elie Saab suit.
March 1, 2019
5. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union made a sweet statement in a mid-length Maticevski dress at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's gala.
