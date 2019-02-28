Feb 25, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Look of the Day
-
February 28, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
During a day out in Northern Ireland, Kate Middleton waved to fans while wearing a blue Mulberry coat dress, which has become a go-to for her, with navy pumps and a matching clutch.
-
February 28, 2019
2. Zendaya
Zendaya shut down the streets of Paris in a Sally LaPointe outfit straight off the runway and sparkly Christian Louboutin heels.
-
February 28, 2019
3. Brie Larson
During the London premiere of Captain Marvel, Brie Larson had a breathtaking moment in a cutout Valentino gown, Christian Louboutin heels, and Graziela Gems jewelry.
-
February 28, 2019
4. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian put a very Kardashian twist on a pair jeans and a denim crop top for a night out.
-
February 28, 2019
5. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a tweed suit (notice the flipped collar on her jacket) and gold platform heels.
