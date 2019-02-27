Feb 21, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 27, 2019
1. Cara Delevingne
For Dior's Fall 2019 presentation, Cara Delevingne switched up her edgy style in a girly pink Dior dress and ballerina-inspired pumps.
February 27, 2019
2. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in Paris wearing a fit-and-flare Dior mini dress and plaid pointed-toe pumps.
February 27, 2019
3. Kat Graham
Kat Graham made a cool statement in a multi-tone Dior coat, coral trousers, a saddle bag ($2,700; dior.com), and a lace blouse.
February 27, 2019
4. Kate Moss
Kate Moss made work pants look cool by by tucking an unbuttoned blouse into them and layering with a velvet blazer.
February 27, 2019
5. Chloë Grace Moretz
On the way to film an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Chloë Grace Moretz rocked a pair of crystal-embellished black jeans ($775; net-a-porter.com) with a bright red Christopher Kane sweater ($1,395; net-a-porter.com) and patent leather sandals.
