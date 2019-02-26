Feb 21, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 26, 2019
1. Rihanna
Rihanna attended Jay-Z's Oscars Party in a leopard ruffle Alexandre Vauthier mini dress, paired with sheer stockings, David Webb rings, Hammerman bangles, Emmanuel Tarpin earrings, and Amina Muaddi x Alexandre Vauthier heels ($450; farfetch.com).
-
February 26, 2019
2. Meghan Markle
During an outing in Morocco, Meghan Markle wowed in a bright Valentino dress, beige pumps, and a pink V-ring bag.
-
February 26, 2019
3. Katy Perry
Katy Perry stepped out for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a gold Solace London dress ($685; net-a-porter.com) and strappy heels.
-
February 26, 2019
4. Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell brightened up a gloomy NYC day in an orange & Other Stories blazer ($129; stories.com), mid-rise tailored pants ($79; stories.com), purple blouse, red top-handle bag by Mackage, purple sunglasses, and beige Jimmy Choo heels.
-
February 26, 2019
5. Eva Longoria
At an event for the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Eva Longoria wore a winter white suit with coordinating pointed-toe pumps.
February 26, 20191 of 5
Rihanna
Rihanna attended Jay-Z's Oscars Party in a leopard ruffle Alexandre Vauthier mini dress, paired with sheer stockings, David Webb rings, Hammerman bangles, Emmanuel Tarpin earrings, and Amina Muaddi x Alexandre Vauthier heels ($450; farfetch.com).
Must Reads
Feb 20, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Halle Berry Just Shut Down the Red Carpet in a Gold Couture Gown
Feb 19, 2019 @ 12:00 PM
Victoria Beckham Demos the Style Trick for Longer-Looking Legs
Feb 15, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Beyoncé Is Celebrating Black History Month in the Most Stylish Way
Feb 14, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Jennifer Lopez Shows Us How to Instantly Dress Up Baggy Pants
Feb 13, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Kate Middleton Just Wore the One Jacket That Will Never Go Out of Style
Feb 12, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Miley Cyrus Just Had a Disney Princess Moment on the Red Carpet
Feb 11, 2019 @ 11:00 AM