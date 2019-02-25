Feb 21, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 25, 2019
1. Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz proved she's the queen of effortless cool in a $24,000 18-carat gold Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti halter top and a maxi skirt during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
-
February 25, 2019
2. Meghan Markle
During a visit to Morocco, Meghan Markle made an elegant statement in a bespoke Dior gown and a coordinating bee clutch.
-
February 25, 2019
3. Regina King
Regina King won the Oscars red carpet in an Oscar de la Renta gown with a thigh-high slit and Chopard jewelry.
-
February 25, 2019
4. Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus looked adorable in a tweed Chanel set, accessories, and red pumps at the Chanel pre-Oscar dinner.
-
February 25, 2019
5. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o shut down the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a feathery Oscar de la Renta gown and Roger Vivier sandals.
February 25, 20191 of 5
