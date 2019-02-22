Feb 15, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 22, 2019
1. Zendaya
Zendaya, the new global ambasador for Lancôme, stepped out to celebrate her latest gig in a jaw-dropping David Koma jumpsuit and matching red pumps.
-
February 22, 2019
2. Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen celebrated her award from UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability in a Stella McCartney gown and Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
-
February 22, 2019
3. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o made an elegant statement in a pink Alex Perry dress with a one-shoulder cape
-
February 22, 2019
4. Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey
During the Black Women in Hollywood celebration, Chloe and Halle Bailey wowed in breathtaking Armine Ohanyan gowns.
-
February 22, 2019
5. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo attended the Fendi runway show in a navy jacket, wide-leg trousers, and loafers by the brand.
