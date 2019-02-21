Feb 14, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 21, 2019
1. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney proved that not even a snowstorm could stop her shine in a sleeveless Sergio Hudson jumpsuit and gold Gianvito Rossi stilettos ($521; mytheresa.com).
-
February 21, 2019
2. Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek made a fun statement in a Gucci wrap dress from the Pre-Fall 2019 collection, red top handle bag, platform heels, and oversized sunglasses ($301; mytheresa.com).
-
February 21, 2019
3. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle served up a cool, casual fashion moment in leggings, Ingrid & Isabel jacket ($88; shopbop.com), Adidas sneakers ($157; nordstrom.com), and a Cuyana tote ($395; cuyana.com).
-
February 21, 2019
4. Samira Wiley
Samira Wiley stunned in a strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline at the VH1 Trailblazer Honors event.
-
February 21, 2019
5. Ashley Graham
Ashley Garahm showed off her legs in a mini wrap dress from her PrettyLittleThing clothing collab.
