Feb 14, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 20, 2019
1. Halle Berry
During the Costume Designer Awards, Halle Berry served up a breathtaking fashion moment in a Sebastian Gunawan couture gown and bronze Brian Atwood heels ($470; farfetfch.com).
-
February 20, 2019
2. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle stepped out for dinner in a Victoria Beckham coat ($3,085; victoriabeckham.com) and stylish Tamara Mellon boots ($695; tamaramellon.com).
-
February 20, 2019
3. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid chose a red corset Versace dress and Roger Vivier pumps for a Bulgari B.Zero1 XX Anniversary event.
-
February 20, 2019
4. Minka Kelly
Minka Kelly layered a Ports V coat over a Peggy Hartanto set and finished off the look with Le Silla boots and an acrylic bag for the Emily's List 2nd Annual Pre-Oscars event.
-
February 20, 2019
5. Jaime King
During the Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris Celebrate New Hollywood party, Jaime King stunned in a ruffled, floral print gown and a dainty choker necklace.
