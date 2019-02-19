Feb 12, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 19, 2019
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham showed us how floor-grazing pants can lengthen legs in a suit from her namesake Victoria Beckham line.
-
February 19, 2019
2. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo gave us a lesson in layering, wearing a turtleneck underneath a miltary-inspired coat. A leather skirt, leopard belt, and suede boots finished off her outfit.
-
February 19, 2019
3. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt took tuxedo dressing to the next level with an oversized bow and Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
February 19, 2019
4. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross kept things casual yet stylish in a gray suit, which was uplifted with a neon sweater and matching Louis Vuitton sneakers.
-
February 19, 2019
5. Melissa McCarthyMelissa McCarthy put a stylish twist on a menswear-inspired suit with bright red sandals that matched her nail polish.
