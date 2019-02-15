Feb 11, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 15, 2019
1. Beyoncé
During a visit to UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills, Beyoncé completely stunned in an Ankara print blazer, trousers, and matching hat by EnaGancio and Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
February 15, 2019
2. Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber elevated a pair of baggy jeans with a longline blazer by Khaite ($1,721; farfetch.com) and shiny, lace-up Jimmy Choo boots ($1,095; net-a-porter.com).
-
February 15, 2019
3. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner dressed up a pair of cool jeans and sneakers with a tied-up red blouse, burgundy gloves, and gold earrings.
-
February 15, 2019
4. Felicity Jones
During a screening of On The Basis Of Sex, Felicity Jones posed for the cameras in a twist-knot dress and Jimmy Choo sandals ($750;jimmychoo.com).
-
February 15, 2019
5. Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley got into the Valentine's Day spirit with a feathery red Attico top and leather pants. Red pumps, a metallic clutch, and Melinda Maria earrings completed her winning look.
