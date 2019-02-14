Feb 8, 2019 @ 8:45 AM
Look of the Day
February 14, 2019
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez glammed up a pair of baggy trousers by styling them with a coordinating blazer, mirror-lensed sunglasses, and chunky Christian Louboutin boots.
February 14, 2019
2. Kate Middleton
For the 100 Women in Finance dinner, Kate Middleton wowed in a pink tulle Gucci gown with a velvet belt and matching clutch.
February 14, 2019
3. Regina King
Regina King struck a pose at the Michael Kors show in a floral coat by the designer, python boots ($209; michaelkors.com), and a red clutch.
February 14, 2019
4. Tracee Ellis Ross
In the front row at the Marc Jacobs show, Tracee Ellis Ross shined in a mesh cardigan, high-waist metallic trousers, and Christian Louboutin heels.
February 14, 2019
5. Kate Hudson
Before taking her front-row seat, Kate Hudson smiled for the cameras in a Michael Kors Collection flutter sleeve dress.
