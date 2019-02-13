Feb 7, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 13, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton showed off her classic style in a timeless tweed suit, which was anchored with black stockings, Tod's pumps, and Kiki McDonough earrings ($5,075; bloomingdales.com),
-
February 13, 2019
2. Maggie Gyllenhaal
Outside of the Oscar de la Renta show, Maggie Gyllenhaal struck a pose in a white floral dress, which was layered with a coordinating jacket and bright red boots.
-
February 13, 2019
3. Meghan Markle
While attending a gala performance of The Wider Earth, Meghan Markle wrapped up in a Calvin Klein 205W39NYC turtleneck dress, Amanda Wakeley coat ($1,190; orchardmile.com), and accessorized with a Ralph Lauren clutch and heels.
-
February 13, 2019
4. Debby Ryan
Debby Ryan stepped out for a celebration of Salvatore Ferragamo's Gancini monogram in a button-up blouse, leather skirt, top handle mini bag, and lace-up boots.
-
February 13, 2019
5. Olivia Culpo
During a celebration of Stuart Weitzman's new campaign, Olivia Culpo stuck to neutrals in a Fendi dress, Gabriela Hearst bag, and Stuart Weitzman pumps ($398; stuartweitzman.com).
