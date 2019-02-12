Feb 7, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 12, 2019
1. Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus had a fairytale moment at the premiere of Liam Hemsworth's new film Isn't It Romantic in a ruffled Valentino gown.
-
February 12, 2019
2. Halle Berry
For the Boomerang premiere, Halle Berry stunned in a mini Elie Saab dress and Alexis Bittar and Swarovski jewels.
-
February 12, 2019
3. Shailene Woodley
During NYFW, Shailene Woodley shined bright in a Carolina Herrera coat, a floral blouse, and mint green shorts.
-
February 12, 2019
4. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra made heads turn in a sequin Vivienne Westwood gown with floral embroidery.
-
February 12, 2019
5. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo kept warm and stylish in a mixed fabric jacket, burgundy sweater, and a leather skirt during New York Fashion Week.
