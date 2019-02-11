Feb 7, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 11, 2019
1. Cardi B
Cardi B gave us a moment to never forget when she graced the Grammy Awards red carpet in a Mugler look from the Fall 1995 collection.
-
February 11, 2019
2. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga delivered true rock 'n' roll glam at the Grammy Awards in a Celine gown, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo heels.
-
February 11, 2019
3. Michelle Obama
Michelel Obama made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards in a Sachin and Babi metallic set.
-
February 11, 2019
4. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez went all out in a Ralph and Russo gown and wide-brim hat for the Grammy Awards.
-
February 11, 2019
5. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton stunned at the BAFTA awards in an Alexander McQueen gown and diamond and pearl earrings, which once belonged to Princess Diana.
