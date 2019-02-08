Feb 4, 2019 @ 1:15 PM
Look of the Day
February 8, 2019
1. Meghan Markle
For the 2019 Endeavor Fund Awards, Meghan Markle showed off a little leg in a Givenchy gown with a thigh-slit and Aquazzura heels ($750; net-a-porter.com).
February 8, 2019
3. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o stunned in a Balmain mini dress and silver-trimmed pumps.
February 8, 2019
4. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian made heads turn in a belted Filles à Papa suit and Vetements boots.
February 8, 2019
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley made a cool statement in a suede jumpsuit, bronze Jimmy Choo heels, chunky necklace, ombré sunglasses, and a top handle bag.
