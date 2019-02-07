Feb 1, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 7, 2019
1. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian dug into the Versace archives to rock this unique plunging neckline gown to the amfAR gala.
-
February 7, 2019
2. Dakota Fanning
At the Armani Box Los Angeles pop-up store grand opening, Dakota Fanning proved workwear doesn't have to be boring in a gray and black Armani suit.
-
February 7, 2019
3. Duckie Thot
Duckie Thot made a glamorous entrance at the amfAR gala in a leaf print Oscar de la Renta gown ($2,790; orchardmile.com).
-
February 7, 2019
4. Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel took the bow trend to the next level in a Rasario gown with an oversized sash.
-
February 7, 2019
5. Karlie Kloss
For Tom Ford's runway show, Karlie Kloss struck a pose in a beige Tom Ford dress with a wide leopard belt and double-strap pumps ($1,490; neimanmarcus.com).
