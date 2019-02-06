Jan 31, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 6, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton took a classic Eponine London shift dress to the next level by pairing it with trendy, chunky lace-up boots by L.K. Bennett, which are on sale right now.
-
February 6, 2019
2. Tracee Ellis Ross
At the Rodarte show, Tracee Ellis Ross made a breathtaking statement in a ruffled purple gown with sheer panels and purple bow boots.
-
February 6, 2019
3. Dua Lipa
During the Alita: Battle Angel premiere, Dua Lipa smoldered in a glittery Prada gown and platform heels.
-
February 6, 2019
4. Brie Larson
Brie Larson brightened things up at the Rodarte runway show in a hot pink number by the brand and beige heels.
-
February 6, 2019
5. Priyanka Chopra
During a casual outing, Priyanka Chopra put together a cool outfit with a beige top tucked into blue jeans and a Fendi belt. Stuart Weitzman boots ($535; mytheresa.com), a khaki coat, and yellow sunglasses solidified her winning outfit.
February 6, 20191 of 5
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton took a classic Eponine London shift dress to the next level by pairing it with trendy, chunky lace-up boots by L.K. Bennett, which are on sale right now.
Must Reads
Jan 30, 2019 @ 8:00 AM
Kate Middleton Proves She's Queen of Recycling Outfits in Her Favorite Plaid Coat
Jan 29, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
You Are Either Going to Hate or Love This Mermaid-Inspired Trend
Jan 28, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Yara Shahidi Wore Pants and a Dress to the 2019 SAG Awards
Jan 25, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Celine Dion Steps Out in Leather Hot Pants During Couture Fashion Week
Jan 24, 2019 @ 12:30 PM
Anne Hathaway Steps Out in a Fully See-Through Skirt
Jan 23, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Celine Dion Steps Out During Haute Couture Week in a Shirtless Outfit
Jan 22, 2019 @ 10:45 AM