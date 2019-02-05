Jan 30, 2019 @ 8:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 5, 2019
1. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore stepped out in an asymmetric Rosetta Getty dress ($850; modaoperandi.com) and a Max Mara coat. Blush Aquazzura boots anchored her look and a Gabriela Hearst Patsy bag, Raen sunglasses, and Jenny Bird Icon hoop earrings ($60; nordstrom.com) added the perfect finishing touches
February 5, 2019
2. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland completely stunned in a puffy sleeve Rotate dress ($314; luisaviaroma.com), black mules, and a Christian Dior bag.
February 5, 2019
3. Lady Gaga
At the Oscars Nominees luncheon, Lady Gaga graced the scene in a custom Louis Vuitton gown, Yvan Tufenkjian diamond earrings, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
February 5, 2019
4. Rosamund Pike
During a screening of A Private War, Rosamund Pike made a stylish case for suspenders in an Hermés skirt and crop.
February 5, 2019
5. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian went full-on Matrix in a leather coat, turtleneck bodysuit, high-waist stretch pants, sock boots, and rectangle sunglasses.
