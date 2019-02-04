Jan 29, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 4, 2019
1. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski dressed up a classic pair of black pants with a red Magda Butrym top, trendy white boots, and a yellow top-handle bag.
February 4, 2019
2. Melissa McCarthy
At the 2019 Santa Barbara Film Festival, Melissa McCarthy dazzled in a sequin-embellished gown and silver Aldo shoes ($57; dillards.com).
February 4, 2019
3. Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz stunned in a Chanel gown and Atelier Swarovski jewelry during the Goya Cinema Awards.
February 4, 2019
4. Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier proved less is more in a sleek Brandon Maxwell gown and sparkling Bulgari jewels.
February 4, 2019
5. Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson wore a shimmering Miu Miu gown, with a cutout detail and flower decorating the waistline. Jimmy Choo pumps and a black clutch finished off her look.
