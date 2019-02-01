Jan 28, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Look of the Day
February 1, 2019
2. Celine Dion
Celine Dion put a fashion-forward twist on a light blue Calvin Klein blazer ($2,500; matchesfashion.com) and sweater with black pants layered with a leopard print wetsuit.
February 1, 2019
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker stayed warm and stylish in a Gerard Darel coat, Warm dress, and suede boots.
February 1, 2019
4. Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira rocked a yellow Ellery dress, which is one of the hottest colors of the season, with multi-tone Christian Louboutin heels during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
February 1, 2019
5. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a graphic Elie Saab gown, which was accented with sheer lace insets.
