January 31, 2019
2. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle made a stylish statement in a Brandon Maxwell look from the Spring 2019 runway show and Aquazzura pumps ($695; mytheresa.com).
-
January 31, 2019
3. Eva Longoria
For the Miss Bala premiere, Eva Longoria wowed in wrap blouse with a choker neckline, matching pants, and beige pumps.
-
January 31, 2019
4. Britney Young
On the red carpet for the Miss Bala premiere, Britney Young stunned in a silky lavender suit with red accessories.
-
January 31, 2019
5. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen put together a cool, casual outfit for a shopping trip, which included a black duster, ripped jeans, a croc crossbody bag, and Fendi slides ($690; fendi.com).
