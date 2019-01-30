Jan 24, 2019 @ 12:30 PM
Look of the Day
-
January 30, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton recycled a green plaid Alexander McQueen Coat while visiting Scotland. Black gloves, opaque tights, and round-toe pumps anchored her look, while a green scarf and matching bag pumped up the color.
-
January 30, 2019
2. Rihanna
Rihanna rocked the shirtless look with a beige blazer, silky skirt, strappy sandals, and a coordinating bag.
-
January 30, 2019
3. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian showed some skin in a see-through Jean Paul Gaultier top, which was paired with faded black jeans, leather boots, and a denim coat.
-
January 30, 2019
4. Celine Dion
Celine Dion proved she's not afraid to take fashion risks in a sporty Maison Margiela dress ($1,674; maisonmargiela.com), chunky sneakers ($555; mytheresa.com), and a two-tone jacket ($3,900; orchardmile.com).
-
January 30, 2019
5. Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley showed off her legs in a sparkly dress and metallic heels.
