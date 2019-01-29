Jan 24, 2019 @ 12:30 PM
Look of the Day
-
January 29, 2019
1. Amber Valletta
During the WSJ Magazine Talents and Legends Dinner Honoring Lucas Hedges, Amber Valletta gave the bold net trend a try in a Salvatore Ferragamo fringe dress, which was lined with a gold and red layer.
-
January 29, 2019
2. Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland looked like a real-life trophy in a gold suit, which was complemented with a black camisole, white pumps, and a Xixi choker.
-
January 29, 2019
3. Demi Moore
During the Sundance Film Festival, Demi Moore brightened things up in a Derek Lam outfit, which included a blue knit sweater, plaid trousers, Malone Souliers boots, and a pink coat.
-
January 29, 2019
4. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson shut things down in a plunging Ralph & Russo gown for the premiere of What Men Want.
-
January 29, 2019
5. Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier wowed in a striped Rosie Assoulin blazer ($1,295; net-a-porter.com) and trousers ($895; net-a-porter.com), a mini top-handle bag by Ferragamo and pointed-toe mules.
January 29, 20191 of 5
Amber Valletta
During the WSJ Magazine Talents and Legends Dinner Honoring Lucas Hedges, Amber Valletta gave the bold net trend a try in a Salvatore Ferragamo fringe dress, which was lined with a gold and red layer.
Must Reads
Jan 23, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Celine Dion Steps Out During Haute Couture Week in a Shirtless Outfit
Jan 22, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Karlie Kloss Steals the Spotlight at Couture Fashion Week in a Jaw-Dropping Naked Dress
Jan 18, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Christie Brinkley, 64, Tried Out the Naked Heel Trend and Nailed It
Jan 17, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Chrissy Teigen Just Wore This Major Gym Trend With Naked Heels
Jan 16, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Kate Middleton Just Stepped Out Carrying the Trendiest Handbag
Jan 15, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Rihanna Just Made 2019's Trickiest Trend Look So Easy to Wear
Jan 14, 2019 @ 11:00 AM