Jan 22, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 28, 2019
1. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi won the SAG Awards in a haute couture Fendi jumpsuit tulle gown, Cartier jewelry, and Christian Louboutin pumps ($695; net-a-porter.com).
-
January 28, 2019
2. Celine Dion
Celine Dion brought an all-black outfit to life by topping it off with ared tulle coat by Oscar de la Renta and shiny Alexandre Vauthier pumps.
-
January 28, 2019
3. Lady Gaga
At the SAG Awards, Lady Gaga wowed in a haute couture Dior gown, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo pumps ($516; farfetfch.com).
-
January 28, 2019
4. Amy Adams
Amy Adams showed some leg in a custom Celine gown, Cartier jewelry, and Jimmy Choo heels during the 2019 SAG Awards.
-
January 28, 2019
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham gave us a stylish lesson in winter dressing in a cozy green turtleneck, black leather skirt ($1,990; modaoperandi.com), red over-the-knee boots, and a snakeskin bag.
