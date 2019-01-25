Jan 18, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
January 25, 2019
1. Celine Dion
Celine Dion continued her head-turning fashion show by pairing a custom Gabriela Hearst leather blazer with a turtleneck, leather J.Brand leggings ($998; saks.com), Nicholas Kirkwood biker boots ($540; net-a-porter.com), Thom Brown top handle bag ($4,500; farfetch.com), and cat-eye Max Mara sunglasses ($156; amazon.com).
January 25, 2019
2. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt completely stunned in a sparkling Gucci gown for the Tokyo premiere of Mary Poppins Returns.
January 25, 2019
3. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham proved that navy and black items can make for one stylish outfit with a sheer turtleneck, wrap skirt ($1,365; net-a-porter.com), double-breasted coat ($3,085; farfetch.com), and open-toe boots.
January 25, 2019
4. Rita Ora
Rita Ora showed off the heels she designed with Giuseppe Zanotti ($895; nordstrom.com) while wearing an animal print Dundas top and skirt ($1,090; modaoperandi.com).
January 25, 2019
5. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore gave the statement sleeve trend a try in a shell-sleeved blazer by Alexander McQueen, which was perfectly paired with metallic buckle heels ($1,490; neimanmarcus.com).
