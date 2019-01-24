Jan 17, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
-
January 24, 2019
2. Celine Dion
Celine Dion gave us a stylish lesson in layering with a beige Valentino outfit and burgundy accessories.
-
January 24, 2019
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo made a stylish statement in a Valentino dress with a large belt, sheer stockings, and combat boots.
-
January 24, 2019
4. Freida Pinto
At the Love Sonia premiere, Freida Pinto brightened things up in a yellow ruffled Kate Spade New York dress and green sandals.
-
January 24, 2019
5. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham worked an abstract print blouse and skirt ($1,815; nordstrom.com), burgundy turtleneck, and peep-toe boots into her latest street style look.
Must Reads
Jan 16, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Kate Middleton Just Stepped Out Carrying the Trendiest Handbag
Jan 15, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Rihanna Just Made 2019's Trickiest Trend Look So Easy to Wear
Jan 14, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Meghan Markle Just Gave Us a Major Lesson in Color Mixing
Jan 11, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Only Blake Lively Could Make a Dress With a Huge Rip Look This Great
Jan 10, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Pregnant Meghan Markle Just Wore the Coolest Naked Heels We've Ever Seen
Jan 9, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Lady Gaga's Latest Look Will Make You Want to Buy a Feather Boa
Jan 8, 2019 @ 10:30 AM