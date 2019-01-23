Jan 17, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 23, 2019
1. Celine Dion
Celine Dion sent us a reminder that she's truly a style icon while wearing a Ronald van der Kemp suit sans shirt. A gold top handle bag, chunky bracelet, statement necklace, and matching pumps completed her winning outfit.
-
January 23, 2019
2. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham stepped out to celebrate the launch of her collection with Reebok while wearing an on-trend snake print blouse and matching clutch with high-waisted red corduroy trousers.
-
January 23, 2019
3. Kerry Washington
For an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kerry Washington dazzled in a Sally LaPointe bright pink sweater, sequin and fringe skirt, and fuchsia Malone Soulier heels ($575; shopbop.com).
-
January 23, 2019
4. Dakota Fanning
At the Armani Privé haute couture show, Dakota Fanning rocked a peach dress with ruffled trimming along the shoulders.
-
January 23, 2019
5. Priyanka Chopra
For a night out, Priyanka Chopra wore a see-through bustier top with high-waist trousers and a python print duster.
