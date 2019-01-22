Jan 15, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 22, 2019
1. Karlie Kloss
During Dior's Haute Couture show, Karlie Kloss braved the chilly Paris weather in a sheer dress with floral embroidery and silver pumps.
-
January 22, 2019
2. Emma Stone
A custom Louis Vuitton gown with gold leaf trimming was the perfect choice for Emma Stone at the 2019 Producers Guild Awards.
-
January 22, 2019
3. Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman nailed cocktail dressing in a belted Prada dress with large sequins, a coordinating headband, dangling earrings, and criss-cross sandals.
-
January 22, 2019
4. Alison Brie
At the 2019 Producers Guild Awards, Alison Brie wowed in a lace Brock Collection dress and Christian Louboutin pumps ($2,095; saks.com).
-
January 22, 2019
5. Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith kept warm in a faux fur coat, silky green outfit, and Saint Laurent heels ($995; orchardmile.com).
