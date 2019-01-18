Jan 14, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 18, 2019
1. Christie Brinkley
During a screening of American Beauty Star season 2, Christie Brinkley stunned in a tweed mini dress and see-through Christian Louboutin heels ($1,195; neimanmarcus.com).
-
January 18, 2019
2. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth attended a luncheon with Jason Wu, while wearing one of his floral dresses ($1,495; saks.com) and shiny pumps.
-
January 18, 2019
3. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell attended the Louis Vuitton men's presentation in a pleated dress and beige knee-high boots, which matched her long-line blazer.
-
January 18, 2019
4. Angela Sarafyan
Angela Sarafyan stuck to a black-and-white palette while wearing a cut-out bow dress by Rasario, whit Sergio Rossi heels ($630; shopbop.com).
-
January 18, 2019
5. Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil brought a black suit to life by pairing it with bright pink Sergio Rossi pumps ($750; orchardmile.com).
