Jan 11, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
January 17, 2019
1. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen rocked a pair of spandex shorts with a turtleneck, blazer, and naked heels by Gianvito Rossi ($895; farfetch.com) during a date night with John Legend.
2. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle glammed things up in a sparkling wrap dress by Roland Mouret ($5,595; neimanmarcus.com) and Stuart Weitzman nudist heels ($395; stuartweitzman.com).
3. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow showed us how a great pair of sneakers can easily complement any outfit by wearing her burgundy trainers with a gray tank top and a G.label black leather skirt ($995; goop.com).
4. Olivia Palermo
During Paris Fashion Week, Olivia Palermo styled a classic blazer with a pleated skirt and lace-up shoes. For accessories, she wrapped a Christian Dior belt around her waist, added oversized sunglasses, and carried a floral print bag.
5. Kate Moss
Kate Moss broke up an all-black look, which included a velvet jacket, shiny boots, and a Chanel bag, with a leopard print blouse.
