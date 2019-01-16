Jan 11, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
January 16, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
For a visit to the Royal Opera House, Kate Middleton wowed in a magenta Oscar de la Renta blazer ($1,095; modaoperandi.com) and skirt ($1,290; modaoperandi.com). Black tights kept her legs warm, while pointed-toe pumps and a Aspinal of London croc box bag ($1,000; orchardmile.com) anchored her winning outfit.
January 16, 2019
2. Penelope Cruz
At the Dias de Cine Awards, Penelope Cruz kept things simple and stylish in a Chanel blazer, black leather pants, a crossbody bag, and platform boots.
January 16, 2019
3. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle gave us a fashionable lesson in mixing highs and lows, while wearing a H&M dress ($35; hm.com) an Emporio Armani coat and Paul Andrew heels ($675; bergdorfgoodman.com).
January 16, 2019
4. Kate Moss
Kate Moss celebrated her 45th birthday in an all-black outfit, which included a faux fur shrug, corset belt, opaque tights, and pumps.
January 16, 2019
5. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried wore a a blush Givenchy dress, Jaeger-LeCoultre watch, and black pumps at the annual Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie.
