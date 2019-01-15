Jan 9, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 15, 2019
1. Rihanna
During a night out in New York City, Rihanna proved the neon trend doesn't have to be so "in your face" by pairing her blouse with a black boxy blazer, black skinny jeans, sock boots, a croc bag, and oversized shield sunglasses.
-
January 15, 2019
2. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton kept things simple in a Dubarry tweed jacket, skinny jeans, and See by Chloe boots, which, by the way, are on sale for $267 at Net-a-Porter.
-
January 15, 2019
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
While filming an episode of HBO's Divorce, Sarah Jessica Parker rocked a myriad of prints and colors, including green stockings and purple leather gloves.
-
January 15, 2019
4. Anne Hathaway
A little rain couldn't stop Anne Hathaway's shine, especially while wearing a crystal-embellished suit, a zig-zag print blouse, and Sophia Webster pumps.
-
January 15, 2019
5. Sonequa Martin-Green
Sonequa Martin-Green brightened things up in a yellow faux fur Kate Spade coat ($798; nordstrom.com), white pants, orange sandals, and a new Chloe C bag ($2,090; net-a-porter.com).
January 15, 20191 of 5
Rihanna
During a night out in New York City, Rihanna proved the neon trend doesn't have to be so "in your face" by pairing her blouse with a black boxy blazer, black skinny jeans, sock boots, a croc bag, and oversized shield sunglasses.
Must Reads
Jan 8, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Victoria Beckham Found a Clever Way to Refresh Boring Work Suits
Jan 7, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Julia Roberts Wore Pants and a Skirt to the 2019 Golden Globes
Jan 4, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Emma Stone Just Shut Down the Red Carpet in the Fanciest Pants Ever
Jan 3, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Yara Shahidi Found the Denim Pants That Will Break Your Skinny Jean Obsession
Jan 2, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Everyone's Still Freaking Out Over Christina Aguilera's Cozy Puffer Coat Gown
Dec 28, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Jennifer Lopez Just Nailed the Trickiest Trend of 2019
Dec 27, 2018 @ 11:15 AM