Look of the Day
January 14, 2019
1. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle surprised us with a major dose of color, wearing a bright, red Sentaler coat, Aritzia purple dress, and suede red Stuart Weitzman pumps ($398; stuartweitzman.com). We can't forget to mention the most-coveted part of her outfit: that Gabriel Hearst bag.
2. Julia Roberts
During the Critics' Choice Awards, Julia Roberts continued to prove her love for pants in a pair of tailored Louis Vuitton trousers, a sleeveless, tuxedo-inspired top, and Messika jewelry.
3. Chrissy Teigen
At the Critics' Choice Awards, Chrissy Teigen made a flawless appearance, wearing a floor-sweeping Maison Yeya gown, silver Stuart Weitzman heels, a Yeprem ring, and Jaipur Gems earrings.
4. Chrissy Metz
Chrissy Metz stunned in a custom Kate Spade dress, Stuart Weitzman heels, and David Webb jewelry.
5. Constance Wu
Constance Wu made heads turn in a plunging Rodarte gown, Roger Vivier clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
